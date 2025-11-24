On This Day in 1993, the World Said Goodbye to the Blues Guitarist Dubbed “The Master of the Telecaster”

On this day (November 24) in 1993, Albert Collins died after a short battle with cancer in his Las Vegas, Nevada, home. He was 61 years old. Throughout his career, Collins made a name for himself with his unique and powerful guitar playing style. His prowess and his guitar of choice, the Fender Telecaster, brought him the moniker Master of the Telecaster.

Collins began learning to play guitar at an early age. His cousin, blues legend Lightnin’ Hopkins, introduced him to the instrument. However, it was another family member, Willow Young, who helped him develop his unique style. Instead of using standard tuning, Collins tuned his guitar to an open F-minor chord and used a capo to change keys. This, combined with his fingerpicking style, set him apart from other blues guitarists.

Collins was born in Leona, Texas. When he was seven years old, his family relocated to Marquez. Then, two years later, they moved to Houston. According to the Texas State Historical Association, his music career started in Houston. In 1952, at the age of 20, he recorded his first single, “The Freeze.” Six years later, he released his debut album, The Cool Sound of Albert Collins.

In 1985, Collins recorded Showdown with Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland. Later that year, the trio shared the Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. That year, he was also inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame.

Albert Collins Almost Quit

Albert Collins played multiple high-profile shows and collaborated with some of the biggest names in blues. For instance, he performed at Carnegie Hall. He also appeared on Austin City Limits in 1991. However, many of those things would not have happened without the influence of his wife, Gwendolyn.

Early in his career, Collins couldn’t pay his bills with his music. As a result, he worked blue-collar jobs to keep food on the table. In the early 1970s, he decided to walk away from music and work in construction. He continued this career path until the late 1970s, when his wife talked him into going back to music.

After returning to music, Collins collaborated with a long list of stars. His collaborators include David Bowie, Robert Cray, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Buckshot LeFonque, and more.

Albert Collins released his final studio album, Iceman, in 1991.

