3 Blues Albums From the 1970s That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise 

When one thinks back on the most iconic albums from the 1970s, they likely think of albums by the Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, and so on. Now, all of the albums created by those bands and musicians did incorporate the blues, and frankly, if people wanted to listen to the blues, they’d seemingly turn to these artists’ music. However, we and you know that the albums you’re thinking of by artists such as these are not true and pure blues music.

Given that the music market of the 1970s was saturated with classic rock bands that leaned heavily on the blues, the products produced by the real blues player went a bit unnoticed. They still do to this day. That being so, here are three blues albums from the 1970s that simply don’t get enough praise.

‘Buddy Guy & Junior Wells Play the Blues’ by Buddy Guy & Junior Wells

Buddy Guy and Junior Wells are two of the greatest blues players of all time. Regarding the Chicago blues scene, these two players propelled it to a status that influenced the very foundation of contemporary rock ‘n’ roll. Frankly, if it weren’t for these guys and many others, the classic rock music you know and love wouldn’t be the classic rock music you know and love.

As individuals, these guys were phenomenal; as a pair, they were earth-shattering. To us, the greatest album produced by the pair is their 1972 album titled Buddy Guy & Junior Wells Play the Blues. We won’t hold your hand and tell you what songs to listen to, because we don’t need to. Every song on this album is impeccable.

“Hard Again” by Muddy Waters

If you know nothing about the blues, you still just might know the name Muddy Waters. To many, he is considered the greatest blues player to ever live. The question of Waters’ influence is not what classic rock bands he influenced; it’s what classic rock bands didn’t he influence. That is just how far this man’s grasp reached.

We can go on and on for days about Waters’ catalog, but one album of his from the 1970s that simply isn’t talked enough about is his 1977 album, Hard Again. Like Guy and Wells’ album, there isn’t a bad song on this one either. So we suggest you play the whole thing from start to finish.

‘Live at the Fillmore East’ by the Allman Brothers Band

This is one of the greatest live albums of all time. You can argue with us about that until you’re blue in the face, but are opinion is unwavering. The Allman Brothers were not just a rock band, but also a band that had a profound grip on the blues. That being so, their 1971 album Live at the Fillmore East is a masterclass in the genre.

If you want to listen to a hard-nosed and razor-sharp sound, then look no further. Every track on this album will force its way into your body and not leave until it is over. We’ll spare you from our fanboy over-explanation. Although trust us, listen to this entire album alone.

