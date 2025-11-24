BigXthaPlug Reveals the One Country Singer He Would Trade Voices With: “I Can’t Have a Little Voice”

While the CMA Awards featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kenny Chesney, and several others, the night also included a special collaboration between Luke Combs and BigXthaPlug. Kicking off the CMAs with “Back in the Saddle”, Combs once again found himself under the spotlight when teaming up with BigXthaPlug to perform “Pray Hard.” Although loving what they produced with the song, BigXthaPlug revealed the one country singer he would trade voices with.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before finding his seat at the CMAs, BigXthaPlug turned heads when he walked the red carpet, brandishing his diamond Texas necklace. The rapper dabbled in country music when he released I Hope You’re Happy. The album included numerous country music artists. BigXthaPlug worked with Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Combs, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Rhett, and Jelly Roll.

When released, I Hope You’re Happy climbed to No. 2 on the US Independent Albums and US Top Country Albums charts. But just happy to be part of the CMA Awards, one person asked BigXthaPlug to name the singer he would trade voice with. After taking a moment, he answered, “Shaboozey. Only because his voice is kinda deep. You know it’s still deep. I can’t have a little voice. So I can’t pick Bailey. So I’m going to go with Shaboozey.”

BigXthaPlug Promises “He Got That Cut In Him”

Not only wanting to name the singer, but the individual also asked BigXthaPlug which song he would sing. Having another tough decision to make, the rapper eventually went with “Drink Don’t Need No Mix.” While the song wasn’t featured on BigXthaPlug’s album, the rapper did team up with Shaboozey to record the track for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

And not letting BigXthaPlug get away without one last question, the rapper was asked to name the one singer he would hire as a bodyguard. Once again in the hot seat, the artist quickly found the person, declaring, “Jelly Roll.”

Asking how BigXthaPlug came to a decision, he simply concluded, “He got that cut to him.” With his rising profile and love for collaboration, BigXthaPlug continues carving out a lane in country music with some of the genre’s biggest names.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)