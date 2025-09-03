On This Day in 1996, a Head-Turning Love Song Earned Tim McGraw His Fourth Consecutive Chart-Topper (And Proved He Was Here To Stay)

She might never let it go to her heart, but on this day in 1996, Tim McGraw took the theme to the top of the country charts.



McGraw‘s “She’s Never Lets It Go to Her Heart” is a positive mid-tempo love song that spent one week in the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.



While it only spent one week at the peak, it was enough to show Nashville that in the wake of record-breaking Garth Brooks and genre-crossing Shania Twain, McGraw could hold his own. To stay relevant in a climate surrounded by emerging superstars, McGraw needed more than just a breakthrough single. He needed a run of them — and McGraw delivered.



Chris Waters and Tom Shapiro wrote the song, which became McGraw’s eighth No.1. It was his fourth consecutive chart-topper from his triple platinum album, All I Want.



“Nothing good happens from anything without concentrating on what you do musically,” McGraw told The Boot in 2013. “All this other stuff you can’t do anything about. You can’t make people do the things that you think are right, but you can make your music the way you want to make your music, and that’s what I concentrate on.”

Waters and Shapiro likely didn’t write “She Never Lets It Go to Her Heart” to compete with “He Stopped Loving Her Today” as the greatest country song of all time. Its charm was its simplicity: a breezy arrangement, jangling guitars, and a lyric that flips around a familiar saying – “don’t let it go to your head.” While many of McGraw’s contemporaries made names for themselves singing about honkytonks and heartbreak, he tried to switch up his content. Instead of singing about cheating, he sang about loyalty in this song.



“She Never Lets It Go to Her Heart” also predicted McGraw’s future. McGraw married Faith Hill on October 6, 1996. Their relationship fueled some of modern country music’s most substantial duets, including “It’s Your Love,” “I Need You,” and “Like We Never Loved at All.”



McGraw released his follow-up album, Everywhere, in 1997. The album was home to his next four No. 1 songs – “Everywhere,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Just to See You Smile,” and “It’s Your Love.”



Nearly three decades after its release, “She Never Lets It Go to Her Heart” may not have been McGraw’s most impactful chart-topper, but it is an important building block of his story. The song sustained his momentum and consistency, leading him to a career so successful that it will surely land him in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“What keeps the fire going for me is wanting to get better,” McGraw said on Instagram. “I still think that I’m just scratching the surface of what I wanna do. So, I still think I’m learning every day. I learn from other people every day, from new artists, from established artists. I learn from artists in other genres. And that’s the impetus for me to want to go out there and do it every time, is to try to get better. Try to prove to myself that I can get better.”



McGraw stands as one of country music’s defining voices of the past three decades. With over 80 million records sold worldwide and 44 No. 1 singles, McGraw was a staple of 1990s country sound. But he didn’t stay there. McGraw proved that an artist could evolve and stay timeless with each passing era. His hits, including “Don’t Take the Girl,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” and “Humble and Kind,” were more than hits — they became cultural markers that reflected both McGraw’s artistry and the values of country music fans.



He helped define the sound of mainstream country radio, mixing lighthearted titles with thoughtful, story-driven material that set him apart. McGraw isn’t just a hitmaker. He’s an artist who has maintained creative integrity while navigating trends in Nashville and his own age.



“You don’t wanna sing about tailgates and bikinis when you’re 58 years old,” he said on Tracy Lawrence’s podcast, TL’s Roadhouse. “For me, it’s like, what song is gonna make me learn something about myself? And what song can I sing, that I interpret, that’s believable.”

(Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock)