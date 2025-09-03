“I Think That’s Probably in Our Future”: Jason Aldean Shares His Plans for Retirement (Sort Of)

If Jason Aldean called it quits tomorrow, the Macon, Georgia-born artist would have plenty to boast about. Since introducing himself to country radio with 2005’s “Hicktown,” Aldean has sent 30 songs to the top of the charts and collected 13 ACM Awards, including three prestigious Entertainer of the Year trophies. Far from hanging up his cowboy hat, the “She’s Country” crooner, 48, is currently gearing up to release the follow-up to 2023’s Highway Desperado. During a recent interview, Aldean offered some insight into what retirement might look like for him.

Jason Aldean Isn’t There Yet

While live shows are truly his bread-and-butter, Jason Aldean has already cut down significantly in that area. The five-time Grammy nominee told Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard that he has gone from about 200 live shows a year to somewhere in the 55 to 60 range.

“I don’t think I’m there yet… for me, I still enjoy it too much to to not do it,” Aldean said of full-blown retirement. “I’ve kind of made it to where it works for me.”

Even if the time did come, the “Big Green Tractor” hitmaker can’t imagine leaving the road behind entirely. He has his sights set on a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where Kenny Chesney just wrapped up a 15-show run. The “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” singer is the first country star to headline the iconic venue.

“I think that’s probably in our future to hit Vegas, do some residencies, but me to just stop touring… it’s just, this is what I’ve wanted to do from the time I can remember. And it’s like, I’ve gotten to do it for the last 20 years and they still let me do it,” Aldean said.

New Music on the Way

Later in his interview with Shepard, Jason Aldean revealed that he just submitted his 12th studio album to his label, BBR Music Group, “literally… like a couple weeks ago.” As of now, it’s still untitled—and Aldean is open to suggestions.

“So, if you got any cool titles that you can think of, just text me,” he told Shepard.

Aldean has also hinted that more emotionally weighty material is on its way. “As you get older, you know, the subject matter gets a little more mature and you deal with s— that you, you know, maybe didn’t deal with early on or didn’t pay attention to early on in your life,” he said. “And, you know, now it’s a real thing.”

Featured image by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images