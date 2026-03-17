On This Day in 1996, We Said Goodbye to the Songwriter Who Sang Like Elvis and Penned Hits for George Strait and Buck Owens

On this day (March 17) in 1996, Terry Stafford died of liver failure in Amarillo, Texas, at the age of 54. Although his career was relatively short, he had a significant impact on country music. Before songs he wrote became country hits, he found success on the pop charts. His Elvis Presley sound-alike voice helped him gain prominence in the 1960s and ’70s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stafford’s career took off in 1964. That year, he recorded a demo of “Suspicion.” Presley released the song later that year. However, it failed to break into the top 40. Instead, the single’s B-side, “Kiss Me Quick,” became the bigger hit. Stafford’s version reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the biggest hit of his career. It was also the title track of his 1964 debut album.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, George Strait Released His Iconic Signature Hit “Amarillo by Morning”]

His debut LP also included a song called “Big in Dallas,” which Stafford wrote. Buck Owens liked the song and re-wrote it. His version, titled “Big in Vegas,” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1969.

Stafford didn’t have another top 10 hit. However, he sent multiple singles to the top 40 of the country charts. “Captured” was the most successful, peaking at No. 24. However, it was his 1973 single “Amarillo by Morning” that had the biggest impact on country music.

Terry Stafford Wrote One of George Strait’s Most Popular Songs

George Strait released “Amarillo by Morning” in 1983 as the third single from Strait from the Heart. It peaked at No. 4. However, it remains one of the King of Country Music’s most popular songs. It currently has more than 330 million streams on Spotify. The only track in his discography with more spins is “Check Yes or No.” Terry Stafford co-wrote the song with Paul Fraser.

According to Songfacts, “Amarillo by Morning” started with a FedEx commercial. Stafford saw a TV spot that said FedEx could deliver to Amarillo, where he lived, overnight. Later, he was driving back from a gig in San Antonio when the idea came to him. His road trip inspired the opening lines: Amarillo by morning / Up from San Antone.

Stafford called Fraser and pitched the idea. Before long, they had finished what would be one of the most beloved country songs of the next decade.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images