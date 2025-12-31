On This Day in 1997, the World Lost the Highly Influential Pianist Who Played with the Likes of Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, and Brenda Lee

On this day (December 31) in 1997, Floyd Cramer died of lung cancer in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 64. He was one of the most in-demand session pianists in Nashville. He pioneered the “slip note” style that became the standard for country and rock pianists in the decades to come. His innovative playing can be heard on countless classic recordings from the likes of Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, and Patsy Cline.

The piano wasn’t always an integral part of country music. In fact, the instrument was just starting to rise in popularity when Cramer, who had taught himself to play, signed on with the Louisiana Hayride in the early 1950s. At the time, there were only a handful of session pianists in Nashville. As a result, Cramer was able to commute from Shreveport to Music City and find regular work. After a couple of years of commuting, he chose to relocate, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“By 1956 and ’57, I was in day and night doing sessions,” Cramer recalled. He wasn’t just a session musician, though. Chet Atkins signed him to RCA as an instrumentalist in 1958. Two years later, Atkins urged him to write what became his fourth single, “Last Date,” to showcase his slip note style. “Last Date” would have been a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 had Elvis’ “Are You Lonesome Tonight” not held the top spot so firmly. Interestingly, Cramer played on that song as well.

Legendary Recordings Featuring Floyd Cramer

Floyd Cramer played piano on some of the most memorable recordings to come out of Nashville. He recorded with some of the biggest names in country and rock music, including Ray Price, Webb Pierce, Porter Wagoner, and Elvis Presley.

Some of Presley’s biggest songs feature Cramer’s piano. He played on “Heartbreak Hotel,” “A Fool Such as I,” and many more. He also appeared on multiple Porter Wagoner recordings, including “Satisfied Mind,” “Misery Loves Company,” and multiple album cuts. Here are just a few notable hits to feature Cramer’s work.

“Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)”–Roy Orbison

“When Will I Be Loved”–the Everly Brothers

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling”–Hank Locklin

“Hello Walls”–Faron Young

“Crazy”–Patsy Cline

“Night Life”–Ray Price

“Saginaw, Michigan”–Lefty Frizzell

“Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”–Loretta Lynn

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns