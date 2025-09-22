If You Were Hoping To See Fleetwood Mac at JK Rowling’s Birthday Party, Keep Dreaming

For the magic-loving individuals who count themselves as fans of both Harry Potter and Fleetwood Mac, rumors about the British-American soft-rock band playing J.K. Rowling’s birthday party likely seemed to be a dream come true. British tabloids began circulating the story over the weekend, quoting a source who made a reasonably believable argument.

Fleetwood Mac using the birthday party of a controversial author to soft-launch their long-awaited reunion would certainly be a strange bit of pop culture news. But stranger things have happened. So, was Rowling actually able to work some magic and get the band back together?

Anticipating J.K. Rowling’s Next Lavish Birthday Party

Fleetwood Mac performing at J.K. Rowling’s birthday party seems much more likely when one considers that the Harry Potter series author has quite the reputation for lavish birthday parties. Her birthday celebrations are star-studded, extravagant affairs, which she asks her guests to keep intensely private by turning in their cell phones and not disclosing any details of the party to the press. The anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail in late September 2025 said that guessing what Rowling has up her sleeve for that year’s party is one of the best parts of being invited.

The source said placing bets (metaphorically) on upcoming musical guests is “part of the fun. It is going to be no-expense-spared. She always finds a superstar band to perform for her New Year parties, so the birthday will be no different. In fact, it could be bigger better than years gone by because this time it’s for her 60th birthday. Previously, she has had Blondie at one of her parties. So, people are trying to work out who could be big enough to be a step up even from that. That’s why some think it could be something almost impossible, like reuniting Fleetwood Mac.”

Intriguingly, the news would directly contradict comments Stevie Nicks made about a potential Fleetwood Mac reunion the previous year. Speaking to Mojo in June 2024, the frontwoman insisted, “Without Christine [McVie], no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

McVie died in 2022. Given the nature of Nicks’ comments, one would assume a one-off birthday party wouldn’t be enough to change her mind. But of course, it’s impossible to know without hearing it from the horse’s mouth.

Sources Close to Fleetwood Mac Say No, Not Quite

Across the pond, Rolling Stone reported that a source close to the band said any news of a Fleetwood Mac reunion at J.K. Rowling’s birthday party is “categorically false,” adding, “It’s not in the realm of true.”

Rowling might have been able to work her magic for previous years’ parties, but getting Fleetwood Mac back together after their long, contentious tenure as a band—and years after the death of keyboardist Christine McVie—proved to be a spell too tough to cast.

