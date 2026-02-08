On This Day in 2005, We Lost a Multi-Threat Rock Drummer, Vocalist, and Songwriter Behind Some 70s and 90s Classics at 56 Years Old

Some musicians boast so many talents outside of their “main” instrument and use those talents to make their respective genres all the better. That’s what Keith Knudsen did during his time with The Doobie Brothers and Southern Pacific. An incredibly talented drummer, Knudsen was also an accomplished singer and songwriter. And, sadly, on this day in 2005, we lost Knudsen at the age of only 56. Let’s celebrate one of rock music’s most underrated icons by looking back at the life and career of Keith Knudsen.

The Legacy of Keith Knudsen

Keith Knudsen was born on February 18, 1948, in Le Mars, Iowa. He began drumming while in high school. After playing briefly in a club band, as well as The Blind Joe Mendlebaum Blues Band, he started to work as the drummer for singer Lee Michaels. From there, he played the drums in The Hoodoo Rhythm Devils in the early 1970s. He did not record any official music with that outfit, but his first foray into formal recording would occur during a live special in San Francisco with The Hoodoos and Johnny Winter.

Knudsen’s breakthrough would occur in 1974, when he was chosen as Michael Hossack’s replacement in The Doobie Brothers. He joined the group while they were in the middle of recording the famed 1974 album What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits. He made his recording debut on that very album, singing backup.

Interestingly enough, Knudsen didn’t start drumming for the band until Stampede in 1975. He shared drumming duties with John Hartman until the band broke up in 1982. One could say his vocals, both in and out of the studio, were as vital to The Doobie Brothers as his drumming skills.

After The Doobies came to an end, Knudsen would form Southern Pacific with fellow Doobie Brother John McFee. The group was quite successful on the country charts but would ultimately disband in the 1990s. He would continue to reunite with The Doobie Brothers off and on through the years.

Sadly, on February 8, 2005, Keith Knudsen passed away at the age of 56, following a bout of pneumonia. At the time of his death, he was living in California with his with, Kate, and his daughter, Dayna. He left behind a lot of people who loved him, as well as a legacy in Southern rock music that won’t soon be forgotten.

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images