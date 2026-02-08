Super Bowl 2026 Odds: How Long Will Charlie Puth’s National Anthem Take to Sing?

With football’s biggest night upon us, best-selling rapper Bad Bunny will headline this year’s Super Bowl LX halftime show. Fresh off three wins at last week’s 68th annual Grammy Awards—including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos—Spotify’s reigning streaming champion will take the stage Sunday (Feb. 8) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Before the New England Patriots square off against the Seattle Seahawks, however, pop/R&B singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will deliver his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This brings us to another, lesser-known Super Bowl tradition—predicting the length of the pregame national anthem performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to FanDuel, the betting odds are -110 that Charlie Puth’s performance will last longer than 119.5 seconds, or just under two minutes. The same odds stand for fewer than 119.5 seconds, meaning you’d need to bet $110 to win $100.

How Long Does the Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Usually Take?

Last year, eight-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste’s national anthem rendition clocked in at one minute and 59 seconds ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

A year earlier, country music legend Reba McEntire kept it brief, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in one minute and 36 seconds during her performance at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Alicia Keys holds the record for the longest Super Bowl national performance in history, stretching her 2013 rendition to two minutes and 36 seconds. The “Girl on Fire” singer topped Natalie Cole’s 1994 performance by three seconds.

[RELATED: The 9 Best Super Bowl National Anthem Performances That Aren’t Whitney Houston]

What to Know About This Year’s Performer

Charlie Puth will make his Super Bowl debut when he sings the national anthem ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Now 34, the singer-songwriter gained national attention when he co-wrote, produced, and guest performed on Wiz Khalifa’s 2015 single “See You Again.” The diamond-certified song spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 200 and earned three Grammy nods.

A decade later, Puth is gearing up to release his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever, on March 27. Hailing from Rumson, New Jersey, he is the second Garden State native to receive the honor of singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. You may have heard of the first—Newark’s own Whitney Houston, whose 1991 performance is still hailed by many as the golden standard.

“I’m going to be inspired by what Whitney did, but I can’t ever touch what she did,” Puth told Rolling Stone last month.

He added, “I just want to do my own thing with the hardest piece of music ever written. And I just wanna show people that I can do it.”

Featured image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy