On This Day in 2006, Carrie Underwood Was at No. 1 With the Record-Setting Single That Set the Tone for Her Career

On this day (January 21) in 2006, Carrie Underwood topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with her debut single, “Jesus Take the Wheel.” The song spent six weeks at No. 1, setting a chart record for the longest run at No. 1 with a debut single. It also brought her multiple awards, including a pair of Grammys.

Videos by American Songwriter

While still competing on American Idol, Underwood released the song “Inside Your Heaven.” The single dropped roughly four months before “Jesus Take the Wheel.” However, the latter is considered her debut because it was the first to drop after she won the singing competition and entered the world as a solo artist.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Just Made History as the Highest-Certified Female Artist of All Time]

Underwood quickly became one of the most successful crossover country artists of the 2000s and 2010s. She released hit after hit, dominating the charts with bangers like “Before He Cheats,” “Wasted,” “So Small,” “Just a Dream,” and “Something in the Water,” among others. “Jesus Take the Wheel” set the tone for the rest of her career.

The song introduced her to the audience of country fans who didn’t see her perform on Idol. It was the first time many listeners heard the Oklahoma native’s powerful and emotive vocals. Her chart performance over the next decade shows that many listeners quickly became fans.

Carrie Underwood Drives to Massive Success with “Jesus Take the Wheel”

“Jesus Take the Wheel” topped the country chart and peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 4 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. While impressive, chart success was only the tip of the iceberg. The single has been certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA. It also sold more than a million ringtones after its release.

“Jesus Take the Wheel” won Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song at the 2007 Grammy Awards. Carrie Underwood won the Grammy for Best New Artist. It also won Single of the Year at the ACM Awards, where Underwood won Top New Female Vocalist.

According to Songfacts, Underwood hopes this song will be her legacy. “I would pick an important one. Not ‘Before He Cheats’ or ‘Good Girl,’ none of that,” she said when asked which of her songs she’d like to be remembered for. “Something that somebody can hear and it would make them feel better or help them through an important time or a tough time in their life,” she added, highlighting the power of “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

Featured Image by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images