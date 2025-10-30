Carrie Underwood Just Made History as the Highest-Certified Female Artist of All Time

Twenty years ago, American Idol was still a relatively new concept. Premiering on Fox in 2002, the show sought to uncover music’s next superstar. Seeing the immense success of season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, thousands of aspiring singers flocked to auditions in droves. One small-town Oklahoman named Carrie Underwood set herself apart in season 4, easily winning it all once viewers had cast their ballots. Underwood released her debut album Some Hearts shortly after her victory. Buoyed by the crossover appeal of the singles “Jesus, Take The Wheel” and “Before He Cheats,” Some Hearts quickly became the all-time best-selling debut album from a solo female country artist. In the two decades since, Underwood has repeatedly demonstrated her staying power, and she isn’t done breaking records yet. Today (Thursday, Oct. 30), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) declared Carrie Underwood the highest-certified female country artist of all time.

Carrie Underwood: “I Owe Everything to My Fans”

Selling more than 95 million units (22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles) in the United States alone, Carrie Underwood is officially the RIAA’s highest-certified female country artist in history, according to a news release from the RIAA and Underwood’s label, MCA Nashville.

Congrats to Carrie!



“Carrie Underwood has become the highest RIAA Certified female country artist of all time with over 95 million units (22.5 million albums & 72.5 million singles) in the US across solo titles and collaborations”



And let’s not forget, a Huge Rock fan as well!… pic.twitter.com/5nQOl8NHk6 — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) October 30, 2025

This milestone “is a testament to the unparalleled connection Carrie shares with fans and the enduring power of her artistry,” said MCA resident and CEO Mike Harris.

The eight-time Grammy winner boasts several multi-platinum singles in her musical catalog, including the 11-time “Before He Cheats” and five-time “Cowboy Casanova.’

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” Underwood said. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

20 Years of Carrie

Earlier this month, Carrie Underwood celebrated the 20th anniversary of her breakout post-Idol hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year shared a social media post paying tribute to the songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, and the late Brett James.

“This song changed my life and has meant so much to me over the years,” she wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. “I’m truly blessed to be able to continue singing this beautiful song.”

Making the post even more poignant, Brett James died in a small-plane crash in North Carolina on September 18—exactly one month earlier. He was 57 years old.

Featured image by XNY/Star Max/GC Images