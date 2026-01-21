Luke Combs on Why People Who Say They “Don’t Like Country Music” Confuse Him

Luke Combs doesn’t understand the disdain some people have for country music. During a conversation with NBC’s Willie Geist, the singer reflected on people who insist they don’t like his genre.

“I remember growing up as a kid, you would ask somebody, ‘What kind of music do you like?’ ‘I like anything but country’ was the answer people would say,” Combs said. “That always blew my mind a little bit.”

“Saying you don’t like country music is like saying you don’t like bread. There are so many kinds of bread. What are you talking about?” he continued. “Even if you don’t like this kind, you might like that kind. Have you tried the cheese kind? It’s really good.”

Combs himself has long been a fan of country music. In fact, earlier this week, he shared a throwback photo of his very first gig. At the time, a college-aged Combs played country songs at a dive bar in Boone, North Carolina.

“My first ever show was 14 years ago tomorrow at Parthenon Cafe in Boone, NC,” Combs wrote alongside the photo. “It doesn’t seem that long ago but I guess time flies when you’re having fun!”

Luke Combs’ Year Ahead

Flash forward more than a decade, and Combs is one of the foremost figures in modern country music. The singer is gearing up to release his latest album, The Way I Am, on March 30.

Combs, who produced the LP alongside Jonathan Singleton and Chip Matthews, is set to show off his powerful voice and storytelling capabilities with songs that balance vulnerability and energy on the album.

Among the songs on the 22-track album are previously released tracks “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away,” and “Back in the Saddle.”

On top of his album’s release, Combs will be busy on the road this year. He’s set to kick off the latest run of his My Kind of Saturday Night Tour in March. He’ll play across North America, before beginning the European leg of the trek in July.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry

