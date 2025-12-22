On This Day in 2006, the World Lost the Legendary Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Elvis Presley, The Chicks, Joe Diffie, and Garth Brooks

On this day (December 22) in 2006, Dennis Linde died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 63 years old. Before his death, he wrote a long list of hit songs for the likes of Elvis Presley, the Chicks, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, and Roger Miller.

Linde’s songwriting was inspired by the likes of George Gershwin, Little Richard, and J.D. Salinger. The combination of these influences made him a storyteller of the highest order. At the same time, he was able to look at serious topics through a humorous lens. As a result, he created hit country songs that have been popular with fans for decades.

Linde was also a recording artist. He released four albums between 1970 and 1977. However, most of his success came from his songwriting. According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, song plugger and industry veteran Al Cooley summed up his writing and its reception perfectly. “Not everybody gets Dennis’s stuff, but the people who do consider it some of the most wonderful music made in Nashville.

Dennis Linde Penned Enduring Hits

Dennis Linde’s songs have been recorded by dozens of artists over the years. For instance, his first Major hit as a songwriter came when Elvis Presley took “Burning Love” to No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1972. Presley also recorded “(Had a Dream) For the Heart,” which was a No. 17 hit for The Judds in 1984.

Roger Miller, another songwriting legend, also recorded several of Linde’s songs. He took “Where Have All the Average People Gone” to No. 14 on the country chart in 1969.

Fans of ’90s country are likely familiar with Linde’s work, even if they don’t know it.

Sammy Kershaw took “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer” to No. 7 in 1993. That same year, Joe Diffie had a top-five hit with “John Deere Green.” Mark Chesnutt took “It Sure Is Monday” to No. 1 that year as well. Additionally, Garth Brooks went to No. 2 with “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

Linde also penned Chesnutt’s 1992 top-five hit “Bubba Shot the Jukebox.”

One of his best-known songs is “Goodbye Earl.” The Chicks had a top 20 hit with the song in 1999. Despite not charting higher, it has remained a favorite among fans of the group and the decade’s music.

Linde’s Genius in Two Songs

“Goodbye Earl” is also a perfect example of how Dennis Linde could make heavy topics humorous. It’s a fun song that fans sing along with every time it comes on. However, very few people think about the fact that the song’s major themes are domestic violence and murder.

“Goodbye Earl” is also an example of how Linde created a universe of characters within his songs. Earl first appeared in “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer.” In that song, he’s referred to as “the Charlie Daniels of the torque wrench.”

In short, the country music world would be much less fun and interesting without the songwriting prowess of Dennis Linde.

