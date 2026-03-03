On This Day in 2008, We Lost the Sound Wizard Behind Pink Floyd’s Hits (and Almost 100 Beatles Tracks)

Norman Smith, who worked with The Beatles on all of their EMI studio recordings until 1965, passed away from cancer on this day in 2008. He was 85.

During his time in the music business, Smith wore many hats. He signed the band Pink Floyd to a recording contract, took over as senior producer at EMI Records, and even had a No. 1 hit in the U.S. of his own. His artist name? “Hurricane” Smith, of course.

As far as The Beatles go, Norman was a crucial force in the group’s recording process right from the beginning. In the early 60s, Norman was recruited by George Martin, who produced nearly the entire Beatles catalog. Smith was right there at the soundboard when the Beatles recorded their first session. This included work on songs like “Love Me Do”.

Smith would become a natural at encapsulating the Beatles’ signature sound, working on almost all of their recordings up through Rubber Soul in 1965. Then, in 1967, Smith would start producing much of Pink Floyd’s early work. This included projects like The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, A Saucerful Of Secrets, and Ummagumma.

The Beatles and Pink Floyd Talk About Norman Smith

Being involved with artists as drastically different as Smith had been throughout his career not only showcased his wide skill set but also his ability to collaborate with diverse creatives.

“With The Beatles we’re talking about something really melodic, whereas with Pink Floyd, bless them, I can’t really say the same thing for the majority of their material,” Smith once admitted to SOS. ‘A mood creation through sound’ is the best way that I could describe Floyd.”

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd spoke on working with Smith in an interview with Tape Op. He explained that “Norman [Smith] was good news because he taught [Pink Floyd] a lot and gave us a pretty free hand in the studios” at a time when producers usually liked to have control over the bands they worked with to save resources. Mason also credited Smith with being able to “do anything in the studio” when they worked together.

By the Beatles, Smith was affectionately given the nickname “Normal” for his relaxed nature. He later released a memoir titled John Lennon Called Me Normal in 2007.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images