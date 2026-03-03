Blake Shelton Offers His Hilarious Take on Luke Bryan’s “Word on the Street”

Although fans can watch Luke Bryan judge alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood on American Idol, the country singer is gearing up for a massive 2026 tour. Expected to kick off in May, Bryan celebrated the upcoming tour by releasing a new song called “Word On The Street.” The same name as the tour, Bryan found himself having to explain some of the lyrics as Blake Shelton suggested “BFE” meant “butt f***ing in Egypt.”

That last line might take a minute to understand. But let’s start at the beginning. Written by Payton Smith, Justin Ebach, and Josh Thompson, the country singer hoped to keep his No. 1 streak alive since his last song, “Country Song Came On,” peaked at No. 1. And to help promote the new single, Bryan posted a video explaining what “BS Free in BFE” really means.

Standing in a field, Bryan addressed fans about the rumors surrounding his lyrics. Throughout “Word On The Street”, the country singer repeats the lyrics “BS Free in BFE” three times. According to Bryan, “BS Free is Blake Shelton Free. I’m in BFE, that means you are in bum-f*** Egypt.” For those wondering, he promised, “It’s a long way out there.”

Finishing his thought, Bryan insisted, “So if I’m BFE and I’m Blake Shelton Free – I’m truly happy.”

Blake Shelton Has A Different Theory On The Meaning Behind “BFE”

Proving that his lyrics are deeply layered and somewhat questionable, Bryan eventually received a response from Shelton himself.

Sharing his own thoughts, Shelton, who happened to also be in a field, praised Bryan for sharing his truth. What exactly was that truth – “I was listening to an old radio station and heard my initials on this song.” After learning it was Bryan’s new song, he continued, “I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer so I actually had to look up what BFE means.”

Surprised by what he thought Bryan was trying to convey, Shelton added, “This is one of the most honest lyrics that I’ve heard from Luke. And I’m d**n happy about it because I can honestly say that I’ve never been butt f***ing in Egypt before. I’ve never even been to Egypt.”

Labeling the lyrics powerful, honest, and risky, Shelton urged fans to go check out the song for themselves.

Of course, the entire exchange was nothing more than two longtime friends giving each other a hard time. Bryan and Shelton have built much of their public personas on playful jabs and banter, and this was simply the latest round.

So while “BS Free in BFE” might sound scandalous at first listen, fans can rest easy knowing it’s all just one big joke between buddies who never miss a chance to make each other laugh.



(Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp)