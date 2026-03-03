Wilco Adds Summer Tour Dates to 2026 North American Outing

If Wilco‘s 2026 touring itinerary was looking a bit light to some fans, look again.

The band just announced a major addition to their 2026 run: 18 North America dates that will extend from the spring well into summer. The new leg of the tour will see Jeff Tweedy et al making their way up the Northeast coast, with dates in Forest Hills, New York, Portland, Maine, and more.

The first of the new dates will be Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 12. Columbus, Ohio, will be the last (July 18), and sadly, that’s about as far west as they’re going on this one. However, Jeff Tweedy’s upcoming solo run for this spring has a hefty helping of western dates, including Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, BC.—enough to keep most fans placated.

The vast majority of dates are billed as “An Evening with Wilco,” meaning there will be no opening act, with the exception of Forest Hills, which will see the band teaming up with fellow indie stalwarts Yo La Tengo.

See the complete tour routings for both Wilco’s and Jeff Tweedy’s 2026 tours below.

How to Get Tickets to Wilco’s 2026 Tour

An artist presale for Wilco’s newly announced dates will begin Wednesday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Then comes a Live Nation presale (for select dates) on Thursday, March 5th at the same time. General onsale will begin Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets for Wilco and Jeff Tweedy solo dates—even sold-out ones—on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(New dates in bold)

04/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre +

04/24 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza +

04/25 – Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Arts Festival +

04/27 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall +

04/28 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater Mobile +

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

05/02 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary +

05/04 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre +

05/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly +

05/06 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts +

05/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall @ University of New Mexico +

06/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA +

06/13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre +

06/14 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater +

06/16 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

06/17 – Bethlehem, PA @ ArtsQuest @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks +

06/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap +

06/20 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

06/21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point +

06/26-06/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

07/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom +

07/07 – Memphis, TN @ Grind City Amphitheater +

07/09 – LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre +

07/10 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +

07/11 – Durham, NC @ DPAC +

07/13 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

07/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome +

07/15 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre +

07/17 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl +

07/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Palace Theatre +

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

08/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/17 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging ^

08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

08/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^

08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ^

08/25 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof ^

08/26 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof ^

08/28 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/31 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea

09/01 – Mantova, IT @ Palazzo Te

09/03 – Sibenik, HR @ St Michael’s Fortress

+ = An Evening with Wilco

* = w/ Yo La Tengo

^ = w/ Hovvdy

03/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place ^

03/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

03/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre #

03/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic ^

03/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03/17 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa Tucson #

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway *

03/22 – Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theatre #

03/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre ^

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

03/27 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre ^

03/29 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre *

03/30 – Eugene, OR @ Shedd Jaqua Concert Hall #

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater *

04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

04/05 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre ^

04/07 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

04/08 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry #

04/09 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/30 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

06/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

* = w/ Macie Stewart

^ = Sima Cunningham

# = Liam Kazar

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

