On This Day in 2010, Willie Nelson Was Arrested in Texas for the Least Surprising Reason Imaginable—and Nearly Sang His Way Out of Jail Time

On this day (November 26) in 2010, Willie Nelson was arrested near El Paso, Texas, after police found a substantial amount of cannabis in his tour bus. Fortunately, there was not enough to allow the court to charge Nelson with a felony. Instead, they charged him with a misdemeanor. As a result, he was able to make bail and continue with his tour.

The day after Thanksgiving in 2010, Nelson and his band were traveling from California to Texas after a run of West Coast shows. Then, in Sierra Blanca, Texas, less than 100 miles outside of El Paso, he hit a commercial vehicle checkpoint. When law enforcement approached the bus to speak to the driver, they smelled marijuana. As a result, they searched the bus and found the Red Headed Stranger’s stash.

According to an ABC News report, Nelson and two other people were arrested at the scene. Initially, law enforcement officials believed they had discovered six ounces of pot. This would have led to a felony charge and possible prison time. Fortunately, though, the stash weighed less than four ounces. As a result, Nelson could receive a misdemeanor charge and avoid going to prison.

Nelson didn’t stay long at the Hudspeth County Jail. He posted a $2,500 bail and was able to go home.

Willie Nelson Almost Sings His Way Out of Jail Time

Anyone who has watched crime movies has heard the phrase “sing like a canary” to describe someone who gets caught and immediately begins divulging information to the authorities. Willie Nelson didn’t have to do that. However, he almost had to sing for the court.

According to a CBS News report, County Attorney Kit Bramblett was willing to cut Nelson a pretty sweet deal. All the legend had to do was plead guilty, pay a fine, and sing “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” for the court. However, Judge Becky Dean-Walker said the performance wouldn’t be necessary. Instead, she told the press that it was a joke made by Bramblett that “got out of hand.” However, Judge Dean-Walker did stipulate that Nelson appear in person to enter his plea instead of doing so by mail. Bramblett jokingly told the press it was because she wanted to meet Nelson.

