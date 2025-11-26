Guns N’ Roses Celebrated the Announcement of Their 2026 World Tour with a Dynamic Drone Display over LA: Watch Highlights

If you weren’t in Los Angeles on Monday evening, November 24, you likely missed a wild drone display that lit up the sky over the City of Angels. The colorful show was in celebration of Guns N’ Roses just-announced 2026 world tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 12-minute presentation, which took place above Hollywood Forever Cemetery, featured 500 custom-programmed drones. The dynamic display included various Guns N’ Roses-related images, song titles, and more.

As seen in a highlights video posted on the band’s social media pages, the imagery included the Appetite for Destruction Celtic cross logo, another GN’R logo featuring a skull wearing a top hat in front of two pistols, Slash’s signature top hat and Gibson guitar, and a pistol firing a rose from its barrel. The presentation also featured the drones spelling out “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” At the end of display, the band’s name and “2026 World Tour” flashed across the sky.

The presentation also featured a giant, colorful rose. That image commemorated Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming September 5 homecoming performances at the Rose Bowl in nearby Pasadena, California. This will mark the band’s first concert at the historic stadium in more than 30 years.

The display was produced in partnership with Sky Elements Drone Shows.

“Sky Elements was honored to be a part of the Guns N’ Roses World Tour announcement,” Kyle Pivnick, the company’s vice president, said in a statement. “With 500 drones flying over the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, it was an iconic moment, and symbolic to the band’s return to the world stage.”

More About Guns N’ Roses’ 2026 World Tour

As previously reported, Gun N’ Roses’ 2026 tour currently features more than 40 concerts, and will visit Latin America, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, the band revealed that it will release two new songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas,” on Tuesday, December 2. The tracks can be pre-saved now.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 tour will kick off March 28 with a previously announced performance at the Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico. The band then will head to Brazil for a series of nine shows in April.

Guns N’ Roses also will play a pair of shows in Florida in May. The first is a May 5 concert in Hollywood. The second is an already-announced May 7 performance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach.

The rockers will then head to Europe for a monthlong series of gigs in June and early July.

After the European leg, GN’R will launch an 18-date North American trek that’s plotted out from a July 23 concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, through a September 19 show in Atlanta.

Buying Tickets for the Tour

The public on-sale dates for tickets to the newly announced concerts differ depending on the region. The same goes for pre-sale tickets. Members of Guns N’ Roses’ Nightrain Fan Club will be able to access tickets first across the globe.

Tickets to the North American concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for Nightrain members will be available on Tuesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale for the North American shows will start on Wednesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. To participate in the artist pre-sale in North America, you must sign up at Ticketmaster.com by December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the European concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets to those shows are to Nightrain members now.

On-sale dates for tickets to the concerts in Brazil hadn’t been announced as of Wednesday morning, November 26.

Various VIP packages also will be available. They will include such perks as premium seats, a behind-the-scenes tour, an invite to a pre-concert VIP Lounge, limited-edition merch, and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more information.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

Visit GunsNRoses.com for a full list of dates.

(Photos by Christopher Polk/ @polkimaging)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.