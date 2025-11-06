On This Day in 2014, the World Lost a Bassist Whom Neil Young Once Called “One of the Greatest Musicians to Ever Play With Me”

Over his decades-long career, Neil Young has collaborated with countless musicians to varying degrees of success. On November 6, 2014, the world lost one of those players whom Young once described as “one of the greatest musicians to ever play with me.” That mutual respect went both ways, with the late bassist once calling himself a “graduate of Neil Young University.” And while most people might not have heard of the prolific bassist, you’ve most likely heard his low-end prowess on Young’s records.

Rick “Rick the Bass Player” Rosas was a highly sought-after session player in Los Angeles, not only for his technical skill but also for his easy-going attitude. In a world where egos can and often do run wild, Rosas was a welcome breath of fresh air for superstars like Joe Walsh and, of course, Neil Young. Rosas maintained a mutually admiring friendship with both of these musical stars, playing bass on some of their best-known songs.

If you’ve ever rocked out to Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”, then you’ve heard what Rosas brought to the table. In fact, his impeccable playing and amiable personality earned him the unique distinction of being the only musician to have played in three of Young’s biggest musical projects, including Buffalo Springfield, CSNY, and Crazy Horse.

Rick Rosas Died in 2014 at Just 65 Years Old

Rick “Rick the Bass Player” Rosas died at a relatively young 65 years old of cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles County home on November 6, 2014. His death sent shockwaves through the musical community, particularly among his peers who had been working with him for decades. In a statement on Young’s website, the Canadian folk-rock icon wrote, “It is with great admiration, appreciation, and sadness that I note the passing of Rick Rosas. Rick played on many of my records, from ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, ‘Eldorado’, ‘This Note’s for You’, to ‘Prairie Wind’, ‘Living with War’, and ‘Who’s Gonna Stand Up’.”

“There were great live performances with Rick, which will be unveiled in upcoming Archives releases, chronicling the talent and soul of one of the greatest musicians to ever play with me. Rest in Peace, Rick. Lots of love, Neil.” In another post on his website, Young wrote, “I loved Rick the bass player. He was one of the funniest guys I ever knew. A great bass player, silky smooth and slippery. He gave all he had every night, and every session to the Bluenotes and the many other bands he played with me in.”

In addition to Young and Joe Walsh, Rosas also played with Etta James, Rick Springfield, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ron Wood, and more. Rosas left behind a musical legacy outside of the spotlight, but it was a significant legacy nonetheless—one that we can still hear today in every silky smooth turnaround, driving groove, and expert thump of his four-string.

Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns