KISS’ Gene Simmons, The Doors’ Robby Krieger Among Rock Stars Performing at Love Ride 34 Charity Motorcycle & Music Event

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons is one of several famous rockers who’ll be taking part in the Love Ride 34 motorcycle and music charity event this Sunday, November 9, in Glendale and Castaic, California.

Videos by American Songwriter

Simmons will be playing with his solo band at the fundraiser. Also performing will be Chevy Metal, the cover-band side project co-founded by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with various guest stars. Among the guest musicians slated to rock out with Chevy Metal are Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree. Chevy Metal now features Hawkins’ 19-year-old son Shane on drums.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift, KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, LL Cool J, David Byrne, and More Among Nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame]

Sponsored by Harley-Davidson, Love Ride 34 will raise money for Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt the Arts. The latter charity was co-founded by former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum to support music programs for underserved youth in the Palm Springs, California, area.

Jay Leno is the event’s grand marshal, while Terminator actor Robert Patrick will serve as honorary grand marshal.

The event will begin at 6 a.m. PT with a block party at Harley-Davidson of Glendale. At 8:30 a.m., an opening ceremony will kick off the motorcycle ride, with bikers traveling from Glendale to Castaic Lake.

On the grounds of Castaic Lake, there will be vendors, stunt shows, food and beverages, a raffle, and the aforementioned music performances. Actor Lorenzo Lamas, who is a member of the Love Ride board of directors, will perform the national anthem just before noon p.m.

More About the Love Ride 34 Event

Chevy Metal’s performance with the special guests is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. PT. The Gene Simmons Band will hit the stage at 2:20 p.m.

In between, Patrick will introduce a performance by Sal Gonzalez, a musician and military veteran who received traumatic injuries while serving in the Marines in Iraq. Gonzalez now works with the Wounded Warrior Project. A Gibson guitar also will be auctioned off to benefit the charity.

Later in the day, a 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide motorcycle will be raffled off.

In a video posted on the Love Ride’s social media pages, Simmons comments about the event, “Join me and lots of other rockers in honoring our wounded warriors. That’s what it’s all about. A full day of guys on bikes, music, a lot of celebrities, all for the benefit of our wounded warriors. … We’ll see you there.”

For more details about the event, visit LoveRide.org.

More About Simmons’ Upcoming Plans

Love Ride 34 performance is the Gene Simmons Band’s only remaining scheduled 2025 concert. The group also has two shows scheduled in 2026. The events will take place on February 20 in

Lake Charles, Louisiana, and February 21 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

In addition, Simmons and company will be performing on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII, which runs from February 23 to February 27.

First up for Gene, though, is the KISS Kruise XII: Landlocked in Vegas extravaganza, scheduled for November 14-16. As previously reported, Simmons will reunite with KISS bandmates Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer for the group’s first performances since the final date of KISS’ End of the Road farewell tour in New York City on December 2, 2023.

During the so-called landlocked “cruise,” KISS will be playing two unmasked sets, one acoustic and one electric. Simmons also will be taking part in a Q&A event and other activities with the attendees. For more details, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

(Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images; Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)