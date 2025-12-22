On This Day in 2014, We Lost the Man Who Could Sing The Beatles (Arguably) Better Than The Beatles

One of the most unanimously loved singers in classic rock history is the one and only Joe Cocker. However, the abundance of affection for Cocker is a bit unorthodox, as he didn’t have the voice of an angel. Rather, he had a sandpaper-esque quality to his vocal style that was conducive to loads of scrutiny. Don’t get us wrong, Cocker certainly received that scrutiny. Though, since his passing on this day, December 22, 2014, it seems the majority of classic rock fans remember and praise Cocker’s legacy and unique vocal style.

The single that made Cocker famous is undeniably his cover of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends”. Following its 1968 release, the single went on to peak at No. 1 in the United Kingdom and at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. It was an international hit, as it also reached No. 2 in the Netherlands. To this day, it is certainly Cocker’s most famous song, and to us, he beat The Beatles at their own game on this track. A feat very, very few musicians have achieved, might we add.

While Cocker’s 1968 cover is his most widely recognized work, the man had an expansive catalog and career to accompany it. If you only know Cocker for the cover we just mentioned, then we suggest looking into the following tracks: “Up Where We Belong”, “The Letter”, and “Woman To Woman”.

Joe Cocker Gave the Worlds Lots To Celebrate, and He Was Celebrated for It

Again, the majority of people are familiar with Cocker due to his iconic cover. However, as we mentioned, the man amounted to far more than just that. During his life and career, Cocker scored 19 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and had several albums grace the Billboard 200. Additionally, Cocker won a Grammy in 1983 for his iconic duet with Jennifer Warnes on “Up Where We Belong”.

In a sense, Joe Cocker is an underrated figure of the rock ‘n’ roll scene of the 20th century. However, this year, in November, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finally inducted Cocker posthumously. The induction was a major exclamation point on Cocker’s legacy, as Paul McCartney and Billy Joel lobbied on behalf of his acceptance into the esteemed club.

On this day, December 22, 2014, Cocker unfortunately passed away at 70 years old from lung cancer. Always and forever, people will remember him for having one of the most unique voices in classic rock history.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images