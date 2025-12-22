3 Classic Rock Diss Tracks That Shocked Everyone

Who said diss tracks are only reserved for pop music and hip-hop? A few classic rock stars through the years have dished out diss tracks directed at everyone from their bandmates to their detractors to even whole ideological groups. Let’s take a look at just three of the most memorable, shall we?

“Welcome To The Machine” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd, namely through songwriter Roger Waters, has dished out quite a few in-your-face diss tracks through the years. “Welcome To The Machine” off of the 1975 album Wish You Were Here is just one beautifully composed example. In fact, the gorgeous use of synths, acoustic guitars, and unique tape effects might distract you from the lyricism of the song.

“Welcome To The Machine” is a diss track about music executives, the music industry, and the whole rock star lifestyle. Considering Wish You Were Here is a reflection on the departure of Syd Barrett, I’m not surprised that Waters was angry at the industry that had a hand in his friend and bandmate’s mental breakdown.

“Joe” by Tom Petty

Tom Petty was rarely ever petty (ha!) in his music. However, this diss track from the classic rock icon is a pretty direct condemnation of the music industry, namely the businessmen who control it. Not much has changed since Petty released this song in 2002.

This dark tune from The Last DJ explores how music executives of his time would try to get any talented young musician to essentially sign away their life and talents. “Joe” is about as far from a glorification of the rock star life as it can be. It’s also one of the most poignant songs on that very album.

“Gimme Some Truth” by John Lennon

Were you expecting a diss track from John Lennon about former Beatle bandmate, Paul McCartney, or vice versa? There are certainly many of them. However, I went with this unique solo release instead, as it is a diss track that whips out a stiff middle finger to corrupt politicians of the time.

One of the most eye-opening classic rock diss tracks out there, “Gimme Some Truth” was so critical of politicians and the Vietnam War that it landed Lennon on the FBI’s watch list. And it wouldn’t be Lennon’s last protest song.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns