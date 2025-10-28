‘The Voice’ Finalist Experiences “Nightmare” Wardrobe Malfunction in Front of Sold Out Crowd

Emily Ann Roberts experienced her “worst nightmare” during a recent concert. The country singer and former Voice finalist took to Instagram to recount an onstage wardrobe malfunction that happened at her Atlanta show.

“Tonight was the night that I almost showed my bare boobies to a whole sold out crowd,” she said in the video. “… There I was, two songs in, feeling myself in this bad girl outfit. I had fancy pants on and everything. It’s pretty cute, right? Well, it’s held together by three little, flimsy snags, and one snag decided to pop open in the middle of—you guessed it—’Chickens.’”

“I about went to bed with chickens and a bunch of strangers tonight,” Roberts continued. “We made it through the song, we resnapped ourselves, and then I hollered at my husband. And then I had to do this [put a sweatshirt on] on stage, in front of a sold out crowd.”

After adding the sweatshirt to her look, Roberts continued her concert as planned.

“For the rest of my 90-minute show, I literally sang like this,” Roberts told the camera, as she swayed side-to-side, snapping her fingers in her sweatshirt and “fancy pants” combo. “Hot, right? That’s how I felt. Hot!”

In the caption of the clip, Roberts explained, “It was the sweatshirt or extreme anxiety for 90 mins soooo I did what I had to do.”

Alongside the video, Roberts additionally bemoaned, “My worst nightmare came true tonight.”

What to Know About Emily Ann Roberts

Roberts first came into the spotlight on season 9 of The Voice as part of Team Blake Shelton. A highschooler at the timer, Roberts wound up finishing the season as the runner up.

“I feel like I’ve been drinking from a fire hose since the day I stepped on that stage to do my Blind Audition, and it has been an incredible journey,” Roberts recently told American Songwriter. “I think what I’m most grateful for is that it did not end 10 years ago, but it was just the launching pad to give me a leg to stand on in this business and give me the confidence that I needed to actually believe that this dream could be a reality.”

Roberts’ dream has in fact turned into her reality, as she released her most recent EP, Memory Lane, last month.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images