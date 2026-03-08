On This Day in 2016, the World Lost the Iconic 20th-Century Producer Who Recorded The Beatles, Kenny Rogers, and Countless Legends in Pop and Rock

A handful of people have been considered the “fifth Beatle” over the years, from Brian Epstein to Billy Preston. But no one is perhaps more deserving of the title than the producer who brought so much of the Fab Four’s work to life. Sir George Martin was a world-renowned record producer who most famously worked with The Beatles, among other massive names in pop and rock music. Even after The Beatles came to an end, Martin worked with the individual former members on occasion. He also continued a successful production career that lasted six decades.

On March 8, 2016, Martin passed away at the age of 90. Let’s celebrate the life of the “fifth Beatle” and take a look at his long and illustrious career.

Remembering George Martin’s Contributions to 20th-Century Music History

George Martin was born on January 3, 1926, in London, England. His interest in music began as a child, and he studied the piano starting at the age of six. Still, despite his passion for music, Martin’s foray into professional adulthood was through the Royal Navy. He served at the tail end of World War II and left the service in 1947. From there, Martin used his veteran’s grant to attend music school.

As a producer, Martin began his career at EMI’s label Parlophone. He initially worked as the assistant to the label’s head before he took over the position. In the 1950s and early 1960s, Martin primarily produced novelty records. He worked with the likes of Peter Sellers and Bernard Cribbins before he became The Beatles’ principal record producer and left EMI to form his own production company. He was involved in each of the Fab Four’s original records and composed most of the orchestral movements in their later works. Outside of The Beatles, Martin worked with Kenny Rogers, Elton John, Jeff Beck, America, and many more.

Over the span of his six-decade career, Martin produced 30 No. 1 hit songs in the UK and 23 in the US. He also won six Grammy Awards and was knighted in 1996.

George Martin passed away at 90 years old on this day, March 8, 2016, in Coleshill, Oxfordshire, England. He died from complications related to stomach cancer. His memorial service saw the attendance of many of the people he helped make famous, from Paul McCartney to Elton John.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns