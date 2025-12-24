On This Day in 2018, the Country Music World Said Goodbye to the Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Kitty Wells, Red Foley, and Tennessee Ernie Ford

In 2018, just three days before Christmas, Jimmie Work died at his home in Dukedom, Tennessee. His popularity peaked in the 1950s with hits like “Making Believe.” He also saw success as a songwriter, with Red Foley, Kitty Wells, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and others finding hits with his songs.

Work was born in Akron, Ohio, and grew up in Dukedom, Tennessee. Like many Southerners, he moved to Pontiac, Michigan, near Detroit, in the late 1940s to find employment in the automotive industry. At the same time, he began performing professionally, appearing on multiple local radio stations.

In 1945, he recorded for two small labels. First, he released a pair of sides on Trophy Records. Those failed to chart. Then, later in the year, he released “Tennessee Border” on Alben Records. This release also failed to gain acclaim. However, a host of popular artists cut the song in 1946. Red Foley, Bob Alcher, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and Jimmie Skinner all released hit versions of the song. Hank Williams also released a rendition, but it failed to chart, according to a biography.

With so many artists seeing chart success with his song, Decca Records offered Work a deal. This led to an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry and a set during Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree. However, his fortunes didn’t change. Soon, his time with Decca came to an end. Over the next couple of years, Work passed through multiple labels. Then, he inked a deal with Dot Records.

Jimmy Work Finds Chart Success

Jimmy Work found a pair of hits in 1955 with Dot Records. First, he released “Making Believe.” His version of the song peaked at No. 11. Then, Kitty Wells cut the song, and her version peaked at No. 2 on the country chart, overshadowing the original.

Later that year, Work released “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play.” It became his first top 10 hit, peaking at No. 6 on the country chart.

Both of those hits proved to have long lives. Moe Bandy recorded “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” in 1978. His version went to No. 11. Emmylou Harris took “Making Believe” to the top 10 the year before.

