Styx’s 2026 “Rockin’ in Paradise” Music Vacation to Feature Don Felder, 38 Special, Jefferson Starship, & More Stars

For a second straight year, Styx is inviting fans to party in paradise with them and other talented music acts. The veteran rockers have unveiled plans for a 2026 edition of their “Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx & Friends” music vacation.

Videos by American Songwriter

The three-day extravaganza will take place October 8 to October 10 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Styx will be playing two concerts during the event, and will take part in a Q&A session. The lineup also includes 38 Special, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Tesla, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Jefferson Starship.

Other confirmed performers include The Outlaws, Edwin McCain, Yacht Rock Revue, The Band Feel, and Jay Psaros. More artists will be announced at a later date. The festivities will be hosted by popular rock-radio personality Eddie Trunk.

[RELATED: Styx Announces a 2026 Summer Co-Headlining Tour with Chicago, and a Series of Spring Concerts with Cheap Trick]

38 Special and McCain also performed during the inaugural Rockin’ in Paradise event, which took place this past October.

Pre-sale passes are available now for the 2026 extravaganza. Those taking part in the pre-sale will have the opportunity to reserve the best seats, enjoy discounts, and win one of 250 passes to a private Styx soundcheck.

In addition, fans can sign up for the chance to win a four-person “cove”—a private area where multiple people can view the various concerts.

More About the Rockin’ in Paradise Event

In addition to the various performances, Rockin’ in Paradise will offer various activities curated by Styx. The 2025 event featured beach yoga sessions, art workshops, and more.

On-site amenities include local food vendors, full-service bars, yard games, and air-conditioned restrooms.

A variety of accommodation options are available. Visit StyxParadise.com and Topeka.live for more details.

You can check out a recap of the 2025 Rockin’ in Paradise bash at the Topeka vacation company’s YouTube channel.

Miramar Beach is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, between Pensacola and Panama City.

Styx’s Other Upcoming Performance Plans

Styx will help ring in the New Year on December 31 when it performs on the Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026 special. The syndicated TV show will air on more than 100 local stations owned by Nexstar Media Group and/or its partners. Other artists also slated to perform on the special include Foreigner, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, 38 Special, and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Meanwhile, Styx currently has about 60 shows scheduled next year. The band will kick off 2026 with a series of headlining shows in the Western U.S. in January. This will include a five-date Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre running from January 23 through January 31.

Styx also has more U.S. headlining gigs scheduled in February, March, and April.

Styx will then team up with Cheap Trick for five shows in the Midwest in May. The concerts will run from a May 16 performance in Little Rock, Arkansas, through a May 24 gig in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cheap Trick will serve as the opening act at the shows.

Styx also will play a pair of shows in June. The first takes place June 18 in Arnolds Park, Iowa, and the second is a June 20 performance at the Summer Jam Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The festival’s bill also includes with Poison’s Bret Michaels, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors.

Starting in July, Styx will join forces with Chicago for a North American summer trek dubbed The Windy Cities Tour. The 25-date outing kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 6 concert at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

Visit StyxWorld.com to check out the band’s full confirmed schedule.

(Courtesy of Topeka)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.