On This Day in 2018, We Lost the Singer, Comedian, and TV Star Married to One of Country Music’s Greatest Vocalists

Called “the most gifted Canadian country music entertainer,” to hit any stage, Ronnie Prophet was a guitarist, comedian, and host of multiple talk shows. On this day (March 2) in 2018, Atkins passed away from cardiac and kidney failure in his home in Florida. He is survived by his second wife, Glory-Anne Carriere Prophet, and his kids and stepkids.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ronnie came from humble beginnings, having grown up on a farm in Calumet, Quebec. In interviews, he spoke about his time “milking cows” as a farm boy and his struggle to learn French. By age 15, Prophet had his debut, and in the 60s, he moved to America, where he would eventually take over a nightclub in Nashville. After renaming it Ronnie Prophet’s Carousel Club, Prophet would perform there for about 16 years.

In the 70s, Prophet would make a name for himself hosting shows like The Ronnie Prophet Show and Country Roads for CBC-TV and CTV. He spoke to several notable guests, including Dolly Parton, George Jones, and Hank Williams Jr.

All the while, Ronnie would also establish himself as a successful musician and performer.

Prophet Was a Musician and a Family Man

During Prophet’s early days of comedy in Nashville, he also toured with artists like Kenny Rogers, Perry Como, Mel Tillis, George Jones and Charley Pride. Chet Atkins, who was a friend of Ronnie’s, considered him to be “the greatest one-man show” he had ever seen.

From the 60s through the 80s, Prophet also released several recordings of his own, which included more than two dozen albums. As a solo artist, he earned two Juno awards. Then, in the 80s, Prophet earned the CCMA Duo of the Year award with his wife, Glory-Anne, for their collaborative music. As a solo act, Glory-Anne was one of Country music’s most prolific talents, earning nominations for Most Promising Female Vocalist and Best Country Female Vocalist at the Juno Awards.

Glory-Anne posted a statement on Facebook when her husband passed, highlighting his sense of humor and love for family. “There are no words to express the heartache of losing my best friend and the love of my life,” she wrote. “Ronnie’s sense of humor has sustained me through the years no matter the circumstances even to the very last.”

She continued, “He loved life, + friends, family + his fans were so important to him. His passion for music was part of who he was and it was always his wish to keep people smiling wherever he went.”

In 1999, Terri Clark called Prophet “a Canadian treasure” when she inducted him into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images