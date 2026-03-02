Country Singer Faked Her Own Engagement To Promote New Music

Artists are always finding new ways to promote their music. Some country singers have used cryptic billboards, while others love the idea of a mysterious countdown clock. But Harper Grace took promoting “If Daddy Says No” to an entirely different level by faking an engagement. With social media loving celebrity gossip, the stunt worked as Harper blurred real life and promotion to spark buzz.

With Harper having over 45,000 followers on Instagram, many were shocked when she announced that she was engaged. Over the last few weeks, the singer showcased her love for Mister Right with a string of photoshoots. While the photos showed Harper simply enjoying the overwhelming emotions of love, none revealed the identity of her future husband.

While fans believed Harper was trying to keep her professional and personal life somewhat separate, the reason was much deeper, as she explained to Country Now. “I think some people are probably going to think I’m crazy for faking my own engagement. But honestly, I got so into just the artistic take on it because the song means so much to me.”

Harper Grace Promises Fans She Wants To Be “Married”

Faking an entire engagement might sound over the top, but for Grace, the bold move was all about bringing the emotion and story behind “If Daddy Says No” to life. “I had this reoccurring nightmare in the midst of the relationship with this guy where he would be down on one knee asking me to marry him, and I would freeze up and I wouldn’t know what to say. And that should have been my telltale sign a long time ago to peace out and leave.”

Drawing inspiration from a prior relationship, Harper remembered the tension between her former love and her father. “He was a wonderful dad, and this guy just was so disrespectful, and I was caught up in all of it. Luckily, I’m so grateful that my dad really did say no.”

Knowing that some fans might not like how she promoted the song, Harper promised, “I want to be married, I want to be a wife, I want to be a mom. I really, really desire a spouse one day. But with this song in particular, I was like, I want to play into this creative, vulnerable, artistic side as much as I possibly can, and what better way than to fake my engagement? So that’s what I did.”

While the move might have raised a few eyebrows, Grace proved she’s willing to take risks when it comes to her music. And if the buzz surrounding “If Daddy Says No” is any indication, the bold strategy did exactly what it was meant to do.

