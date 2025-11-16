On This Day in 2018, We Said Goodbye to a Face of Country Music and Beloved TV Host

As country singer Corey Kent once told American Songwriter, “Roy Clark was equally a frontman and equally a great rhythm guitar player, a great acoustic guitar player. I mean, world-class, one of the best to ever do it.” He was also an influential country and pop singer, a frequent Tonight Show guest, and a beloved Hee Haw host. Let’s take some time to remember Roy Clark, who died on this day in 2018 at age 85.

Roy Clark Wore Many Hats

Born April 15, 1933, in Meherrin, Virginia, Roy Clark moved to Washington, D.C., at age 11 when his father took a job with the Washington Navy Yard. His first guitar was a four-string cigar box with a ukulele neck attached to it. He would upgrade to a real instrument at age 14, soon taking up banjo, guitar, and mandolin.

Initially touring with acts like rockabilly star Wanda Jackson, Clark eventually landed a solo deal with Capitol Records, releasing his first solo album, The Lightning Fingers of Roy Clark, in 1962.

“I knew the first time I saw Roy that he was bound for stardom,” Jackson later told Billboard. “And the world agreed with me.”

Seven years after his solo debut, he scored his biggest hit to date with “Yesterday When I Was Young,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

That same year, in 1969, Roy Clark debuted alongside Buck Owens as co-host of the sketch comedy program Hee Haw. He would remain in that role until 1997, building a viewership of 30 million people.

Although deeply rooted in country music, Clark became the first country artist to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival and recorded an album with jazz artist Joe Pass in 1994.

“My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up,” wrote fellow Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban at the time of the “Thank God and Greyhound” singer’s death. “Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did.”

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)