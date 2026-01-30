On This Day in 2022, the World Lost the Blind Pianist Who Played on Thousands of Recordings for George Jones, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Connie Smith

On this day (January 30) in 2022, legendary Nashville session pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins died at the age of 84. While many casual country fans don’t know his name, they’ve heard his work. Over the course of his long career, he played thousands of sessions, appearing on hits from some of the genre’s biggest stars. He recorded with George Jones, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Connie Smith, Conway Twitty, and Sturgill Simpson, among others.

When Robbins was just three years old, he poked himself in the eye with a knife. The injury was so severe that his eye had to be surgically removed. Later, he lost vision in his other eye, leaving him blind. This would turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Robbins began attending the Tennessee School for the Blind at age seven. There, he began studying classical piano. At the same time, he was absorbing music from the likes of Ray Charles, Floyd Cramer, and Poppa John Gordy. The combination of his classical training and popular influences led him to develop his own style.

As a teenager, Robbins began playing clubs in Nashville. Then, in 1957, he played his first session. The next year, he appeared on George Jones’ first No. 1 single, “White Lightning.”

Pig Robbins Probably Played on Your Favorite Album

Between the late 1950s and the late 2010s, Pig Robbins played thousands of sessions for dozens of artists. As a result, he appears on several classic albums. Here are just a few of the LPs that showcase his expertise.

Blonde on Blonde–Bob Dylan (1966)

Coat of Many Colors–Dolly Parton (1971)

Jolene–Dolly Parton (1974)

The Gambler–Kenny Rogers (1978)

Dreamlovers–Tanya Tucker (1980)

Pocket Full of Gold–Vince Gill (1991)

Golden Heart–Mark Knopfler (1996)

High Top Mountain–Sturgill Simpson (2013)

The Weight of These Wings–Miranda Lambert (2016)

