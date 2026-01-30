Garth Brooks Mourns Heartbreaking Death of Longtime Colleague: “She Represented a True Who’s Who of Global Icons”

Behind stars like Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Sabrina Carpenter is a team making sure their stardom continues to expand. For Brooks, he found himself under the care of industry legend Nancy Seltzer. An influential Hollywood publicist, Seltzer represented numerous actors across television, film, and even theater. Eventually turning her attention to music, Brooks quickly learned the power she possessed. Sadly, Brooks recently announced that Seltzer passed away at 79.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to reports, Seltzer passed away on January 28, after a short stay at the hospital. Although not releasing any information surrounding her cause of death, Brooks offered a heartfelt message on his website. “She represented a true who’s who of global icons, ranging from Richard Burton and Sean Connery to Robert Downey Jr. and Whitney Houston.” The statement continued, “She worked at the highest levels of Hollywood, even running the Academy Awards red carpet for many years. She navigated moments of triumph and vulnerability with a steady hand and unwavering discretion.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 2015, Garth Brooks Dethroned Elvis Presley With a Comeback Album for the Ages]

Garth Brooks Remembers The “Class” Nancy Seltzer Brought To Public Relations

Handling stars like Houston, Connery, and Downey, Brooks insisted that Seltzer never sought the spotlight. “While she was widely regarded as one of the most respected publicists in the business, her deepest instinct was to protect others rather than promote herself. Where others might publicly catalog accomplishments, Nancy always refrained. She even turned down opportunities to share stories about her clients after their passing…”

Aside from the statement on his website, Brooks included a personal message, reading, “Public relations is the hardest job in show business. She always handled every situation with the utmost class.”

In an industry where people will do almost anything to take center stage, Seltzer never lost sight of what mattered most. “Her protective instincts were legendary – maternal, fierce, and unflinching. Her wisdom, earned through decades of experience, was unmatched.”

While the music and film industries continue to evolve, the impact Seltzer made behind the scenes will not be forgotten. For Brooks and so many others, she wasn’t just a publicist – she was a trusted friend, fierce advocate, and irreplaceable force.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)