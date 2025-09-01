On This Day in 2023, the Songwriter Who Made Every Day Feel Like a Tropical Vacation Died at 76

On this day (September 1) in 2023, Jimmy Buffett died after a short and private battle with Merkel-cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer. Before his death, he popularized a unique blend of country and rock with an island vibe that inspired several artists and created countless devoted fans.

Today, many know Buffett for his breakthrough hit “Margaritaville” and other tropical-themed hits. However, he had a surprising connection to Outlaw Country and the counterculture. After releasing his debut album, Down to Earth, in 1970, Buffett grew tired of Nashville. So, he accepted Jerry Jeff Walker’s invitation to join him in Coconut Grove, Florida. In November 1971, the pair went on a busking trip to Key West. While playing on the streets for tips from passersby, Buffett fell in love with Florida.

According to his website, Buffett found endless inspiration in Key West. At the time, it wasn’t the family-friendly tourist destination it is today. Instead, it was the last outpost for smugglers, con artists, free-spirited artists, and other creatives. There, he met the likes of Truman Capote, Tom Corcoran, and Hunter S. Thompson. Additionally, he found inspiration for such iconic songs as “Margaritaville” and “A Pirate Looks at Forty.”

Jimmy Buffett Built an Empire

Jimmy Buffett has one of the most interesting careers in modern music history. He started as a journalist working for Billboard. In that position, he was the first to report that Flatt & Scruggs were parting ways. Later, he became the house act for legendary Nashville venues like the Exit/In. He also landed opening gigs for bands like the Eagles.

Buffett doesn’t have the most impressive chart record, with two No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs Chart and one top 10 hit on the Hot 100. However, he built a huge and devoted following. Then, not satisfied to just create music to fuel the Parrothead lifestyle, he gave them places to go and live the “island escapism” he offered in his music.

In the late 1980s, Buffett began opening Margaritaville restaurants and resorts in some of the biggest tourist cities in the United States. Later, he opened the Cheeseburger in Paradise burger chain, which was initially successful but folded in 2020.

In the end, Jimmy Buffett’s music touched countless people and offered sonic island vacations to listeners around the world.

