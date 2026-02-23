On This Day in 2024, the World Lost the Classically Trained Pianist Who Brought a New Level of Artistry to the Isley Brothers

On this day (February 23) in 2024, Chris Jasper died just two months after receiving a cancer diagnosis at the age of 73. He was a classically trained musician who attended some of the most prestigious music schools in the United States. Jasper was also a songwriter, singer, and producer. He is widely remembered for the decade he spent with the Isley Brothers, shaping their signature sound throughout the 1970s. He was also a solo artist who released multiple albums.

Jasper showed a desire to learn to play piano at an early age. His first musical education came from a family friend who was a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s conservatory of music. He continued his musical education after graduating from high school, studying composition at The Juilliard School. Then, he transferred to Long Island University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.

The Jasper and Isley families were close. They lived in the same apartment complex in the suburbs of Cincinnati, and Jasper’s sister, Elaine, married Rudolph Isley in the late 1950s. So, it came as no surprise when Jasper and two of the younger Isley siblings, Ernie and Marvin, began gigging together. Their Jazzman Trio began gigging in high school. By the time they were in college, the trio was touring with the Isley Brothers. Then, in 1973, the two groups merged, changing the Isley Brothers’ sound forever.

Chris Jasper Joins the Isley Brothers

The expanded sound and Chris Jasper’s musical expertise helped take the Isley Brothers to a new level. The group quickly entered an era of renewed success with songs like “That Lady” from 3 + 3.

“Our music is about so much more now,” Ernie said in a 1976 interview with The Guardian. “We’ve got a lot more to say musically and lyrically,” he added. Isley went on to say that they were moving away from simple chord progressions and “three guys jumping up and down and shouting ‘wooo’.”

“We want our music to expand people’s consciousness and take them onto a different musical plane,” Jasper added.

This new iteration of the group released a string of hit albums between 1973 and 1983. Most of those albums earned Platinum certification from the RIAA and produced hit singles. Then, in 1984, tensions within the group led Jasper and his former bandmates from the Jazzman Trio to walk away.

The trio became Isley-Jasper-Isley and released three albums. Jasper wrote and sang lead on the group’s songs. They also produced their own albums, making them entirely self-contained. Three years later, the group split. Jasper then embarked on a solo career, releasing 16 solo albums.

Chris Jasper helped shape the Isley Brothers’ sound and usher them into a new era of success. In doing so, he deeply influenced a generation of R&B artists and musicians. American music wouldn’t sound the same without his trailblazing contributions.

