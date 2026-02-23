3 of the Most Perfectly Written Soul Lyrics of the 20th Century

The heart of soul is the voice of the one doing the singing. However, lyricism is a big part of this emotionally intense genre. Let’s take a look at a few soul lyrics from 20th century songs that many would call “perfect.” Though, even if you don’t think they’re perfect, you’ll definitely see their appeal.

“War” by Edwin Starr (1970)

“War, huh, yeah / What is it good for? Absolutely nothing.”

Simple and to the point. Plenty of musicians were criticizing the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the war raging on in the US during the Civil Rights Movement. Few musicians managed to capture how most people were feeling during that time, with as much simplicity and “oomph” as Edwin Starr did with this very line in the 1970 psychedelic soul hit “War”. This jam, originally a Temptations song that Starr turned into a hit, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke (1964)

“I was born by the river, in a little tent / Oh, and just like the river, I’ve been running ever since.”

When I think of soul, this song comes to mind. Particularly this line. Sam Cooke was a legend in soul and R&B, and “A Change Is Gonna Come” is one of the most inspirational songs to come out of the Civil Rights Movement. At the time of its release, the song made it to No. 31 on the Hot 100 chart. In retrospect, it’s one of the most defining songs of the 1960s.

“We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue” by Curtis Mayfield (1970)

“We people who are darker than blue / Are we gonna stand around this town / And let what others say come true?”

The term “darker than blue” was such a smart one in the context of this song… and the times. Obviously, singing the blues involves complaining about a problem. In the broader context of this song, which touches on the Civil Rights Movement, being “darker than blue” likely alludes to the inequality faced by African Americans at the time. It’s one of the most unique soul lyrics out there, one that has stood the test of time in a big way.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images