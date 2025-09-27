One For the Books: 3 Historical Songs About Major Historical Events

Like all great storytellers, songwriters dictate events for us in original and enticing ways. Inspiration for those stories can come from anywhere, but the three artists below looked to history. Check out these three songs inspired by historical events, below.

“Blackbird” (Beatles)

First up on our list of songs about historical events, we have perhaps an obvious choice: “Blackbird.” Nevertheless, this track is one of the best historically-tinged rock songs of all time. Paul McCartney penned this staple after hearing about the Little Rock Nine and their difficulty integrating an Arkansas school. Though this track has certainly transcended that story, those who know the backstory can’t help but feel the weight of it.

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free

“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” (The Band)

The Band checks in second on our list of songs about historical events. Their tune “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” chronicles the aftermath of the Civil War, from the losing side’s perspective. Though The Band had roots in Canada, they opted to highlight the massive impact losing that conflict had on the South. It’s a unique perspective on a highly discussed period in American history.

Virgil Kane is the name

And I served on the Danville train

‘Till Stoneman’s cavalry came

And tore up the tracks again

In the winter of ’65

We were hungry, just barely alive

By May the 10th, Richmond had fell

It’s a time I remember, oh so well

Zombie (The Cranberries)

Lastly, on our list of songs about historical events, we’re moving across the Atlantic with The Cranberries. “Zombie” details another conflict: The Troubles in Northern Ireland. Specifically, the victims of a bombing in Warrington, England, in the early ’90s. Even if you didn’t know what this song was about, it’s hard to miss the powerful emotion behind the lyrics.

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence caused such silence

Who are we, mistaken?

But you see, it’s not me, it’s not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fightin’

With their tanks and their bombs and their bombs and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are cryin’

(Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns)