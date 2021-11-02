One Song, Three Ways: “All Along the Watchtower”

Written by Bob Dylan for his 1967 album John Wesley Harding, “All Along the Watchtower,” has since taken on a life of its own. Not long after Dylan released his version, the best guitarist of all time, Jimi Hendrix, cut a rendition for his album Electric Ladyland. That version became a top-20 hit in 1968 and led Dylan to praise Hendrix’s interpretation.

Since then, a myriad of artists has covered the track, including my personal favorite, Dave Matthews. In 2001, “All Along the Watchtower” earned a Grammy Hall of Fame Award and was later ranked as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top songs of all time.

Below we have three versions from three of our favorite songwriters, including Dylan, himself.

Which is your favorite?

Bob Dylan

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Dave Matthews Band