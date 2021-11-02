Alice Cooper Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

On Monday (November 1), famed shock-rock master Alice Cooper announced a new series of winter tour dates for 2022.
Cooper, who released a new Audible Project earlier this fall, will start his tour in Cincinnati on January 28, making stops in Louisville, Kentucky; Savannah, Georgia; and Clearwater, Florida before wrapping Feb 8 in Orlando, Florida.
Cooper shared the announcement for the new series of dates on social media, saying on Twitter, “New Tour Dates Announced! VIP/PreSale available tomorrow at 10a w/ tickets on sale Friday. AliceCooper.com/tour“
Cooper has a number of dates slated for after February 8, as well. He will play the Monsters Of Rock Cruise on February 9 and launch into a dozen or two more dates through May and June. Fans can buy tickets here.
See the full list of dates below:
01/28/22 Cincinnati , OH ICON Music Center
01/29/22 Toledo Stranahan Theater & Great Hall
01/31/22 Wabash , IN Honeywell Center
02/03/22 Louisville Louisville Palace Theatre
02/04/22 Cherokee , NC Harrah’s Cerokee Event Center
02/05/22 Savannah , GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
02/07/22 Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/08/22 Orlando , FL Hard Rock Hotel
02/09/22 Miami , FL Monsters of Rock Cruise
05/23/22 Swansea Arena
05/25/22 London O2
05/27/22 Manchester Arena
05/28/22 Glasgow SSE Hyrdo
05/30/22 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
06/01/22 Leeds FD Arena
06/04/22 Gasklockorna Gavle Atlas Rock
06/07/22 Oslo Spektrum
06/13/22 Vinius Compensa Hall Indoor
06/15/22 Charlotta Dolina Charlotty open air
06/17/22 Zwickau Stadthalle
06/18/22 Zurich Rock the Ring
06/19/22 Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting
06/21/22 Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Eletric Halle Indoor
06/22/22 Frankfurt Jahrunderthalle
06/24/22 Clisson HellFest
06/28/22 Vienna Stadthalle Indoor
06/29/22 Milan Ipppodromo San Siro