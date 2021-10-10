One Song, Three Ways: “Fancy”

Hello! And welcome to a new series here at American Songwriter: “One Song, Three Ways”. Similar to how a chef might prepare a single ingredient three ways, we wanted to showcase how three different artists might interpret a single song. Enjoy!

Written by Bobbie Gentry in 1969, “Fancy” is one of those genius songs you run into once in a while and just shake your head, like, wow, another human being composed that.

The song, which is about a person using, ahem, all they can to rise up above childhood poverty, was written by Gentry, she says, to make a feminist statement. The track became a Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit and a Top 30 Billboard Country hit. It was released in February of 1991.

Below we have three versions from three of our favorite singers, Reba McEntire, Orville Peck, and Gentry, herself. Which is your favorite?

Bobby Gentry

Reba McEntire

Orville Peck