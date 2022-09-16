Sinéad OʼConnor Addresses Meteoric Rise and Subsequent Fall into Exile in New Documentary, ‘Nothing Compares’

“They tried to bury me. They didn’t realize I was a seed,” haunting songstress Sinéad OʼConnor’s disembodied voice can be heard at the close of the documentary’s trailer.

Released yesterday (Sept. 16), the powerful footage advertising Nothing Compares, an upcoming documentary from Showtime, chronicles the rise to fame, and subsequent, fall from grace of the Irish singer.

The film’s trailer opens on the singer being met with a cacophony of cheers and boos as she takes the stage for a performance. Nothing Compares, named for O’Connor’s 1990 smash hit, the Prince-penned “Nothing Compares 2 U,” will focus on the singer’s career from 1987 to 1993, some of her most turbulent years.

Over her career, O’Connor has been the center of plenty of controversies. In 1992, especially, she famously used Saturday Night Live as a platform to protest the Catholic Church. She appeared as the show’s musical guest, performing a Bob Marley tune she immediately tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II following the performance on stage. Years before the church’s coverup of child sexual abuse became known, her actions were met with furious backlash.

Nothing Compares will be an “authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens” reads the official synopsis. The documentary dives into the archives and will be punctuated by “era-defining” music videos, concert performances, and never-before-seen footage.

The film will be carried throughout by an interview with O’Connor herself as she reflects on her life and work. By also diving into Irish history, politics, and global activism, contributor interviews will provide another layer of depth to the film. Added perspectives from contemporary artists, musicians, and social commentators will shine a light on the artistry of O’Connor all while mapping out her legacy.

Nothing Compares was directed by Kathryn Ferguson and will stream on Showtime Sept. 30.

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)