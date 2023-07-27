Sinéad O’Connor Had a New Album, 2024 Tour Dates in the Works

A new statement shared by Sinéad O’Connor’s management team reveals she was planning for a comeback in the weeks leading up to her death. According to a statement shared on the 67 Management website Thursday (July 27), the late Irish singer/songwriter was in the midst of creating her first new full-length project since her 2014 record, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.

“As tribute to those who were part of Sinead’s team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book,” the statement reads. “Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

Her former management team went on to “send our love, our thoughts, our prayers to Sinead O’Connor’s family,” and sent thanks to “her fans first and foremost who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout.”

A statement released by the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s family was released on Wednesday (July 26), confirming her death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Today (July 27), NME reported that police responded to a 911 call from O’Connor’s home on Wednesday, where they found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians filled social media in the hours after news of O’Connor’s death initially broke. P!nk and Brandi Carlile also performed a moving rendition of her trademark hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” during their Tuesday night performance at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)