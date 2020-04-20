Unique, Hand-Made Carbon Fiber-Top Models Are Made to Order

(April 20th, 2020 — Oxnard, CA) Ovation Guitars’ Custom Shop is delighted to announce the launch of two new guitars, the Adamas Spalted Maple Electric (U581T-SPM) and the Adamas 6-String Cutaway (MD80-NWT).



Located in New Hartford, Connecticut, the Ovation Custom Shop and its small team of skilled luthiers and craftsmen focus on custom made, USA built Ovation Guitars. All the premium instruments produced in the custom shop are born from over one hundred years of combined expertise married with innovative technology and time-tested construction techniques.



Adamas guitars represent the pinnacle of guitar making, true American craftsmanship combined with modern innovation. The guitar series was the first to feature advanced composite bodies with carbon fiber tops. All Adamas guitars feature top quality hardware, the latest Ovation electronics and are accented by exotic woods and detailed design elements.

Ovation Adama Spalted Maple Electric/Acoustic Guitar

The Adamas Spalted Maple Electric /Acoustic Guitar (U581T-SPM) (RRP $4199.99) is an instrument that immediately draws attention with its slotted headstock and short scale neck that joins the body at the twelfth fret. The wider than normal fretboard, designed with fingerstyle players in mind, provides easy access and movement. The guitars graphite top is constructed from unidirectional carbon fiber complemented by spalted maple epaulettes and its Lyrachord® mid depth body is surrounded by a curly maple binding. The guitar features the breakthrough, pin-less Ovation Keyhole Bridge™, offering a noticeably increased level of sustain and clarity; the result of anchoring the strings via a patent pending, graphite plate under the bridge, inside the body. The guitar is fitted with active direct out making it completely ready for any performance venue. A tough, roadworthy molded case is included. Watch Mark Kroos playing the guitar on the Ovation YouTube Channel.



Ovation 6-String Cutaway Electric/Acoustic Guitar

Also joining the Adamas range is the 6-String Cutaway Electric/Acoustic Guitar (MD80-NWT) (RRP $3699.99). This remarkable instrument, with built in electronics and a graceful cutaway body, is an exciting combination of high-tech materials and ground-breaking design. It features a hand-laid, deep contour, advance composite body with a minimalist, single, offset teardrop sound-hole trimmed with American black walnut to provide a touch of luxury. The sound hole is positioned to allow maximum resonance, amazing tone and projection from the ultra-thin woven, carbon fiber top. The cutaway body gives easy access to all twenty two frets and the Ovation fast playing neck contour provides unsurpassed playability. The Adamas 6-String Cutaway Electric/Acoustic Guitar is equipped with Ovation’s top on the line Op Pro Studio preamp system ensuring feedback resistant performance onstage and a high signal to noise ratio in the studio. It also includes a robust molded case to make travel easy and safe.



To find out more about the new Adamas Guitars, the Ovation Custom Shop, Ovation Workbench and all things Ovation, visit www.ovationguitars.com.