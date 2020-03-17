

Hard times call for some good music, and Chord Overstreet intends to deliver it during “Quarantine Sessions,” a livestream of performances that he started in response to the unfortunate impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.

Fronted by Chord Overstreet (Glee, The Vampire Diaries), OVERSTREET is an alternative pop project launched three years ago with debut EP Tree House Tapes in 2017 and follow up, 2019’s Man on the Moon.

OVERSTREET kicked its “Quarantine Sessions” off with a performance of “Love You to Death” on March 16, and will sit down for two more singles “Heartache Song” on St. Patrick’s Day, followed by “Hold On” on March 18.

“Heartache Song” is a story about being completely torn up by someone who you shared so much love with at one time, shares Overstreet. “When you go through something like that, it can be hard to find joy in things you once did and even more difficult to love someone new,” Chord Overstreet tells American Songwriter. “And every subsequent heartache seems so insignificant when compared to that first one.”

Overstreet says he hopes that performing on this digital platform can keep everyone feel connected in some way, despite all the uncertainty in the country, and worldwide, at the moment.

“This is a crazy time for all of us,” says Overstreet. “Music is one way we can stay connected. The ‘Quarantine Sessions’ is my way of bringing a little light to someone’s day – from my couch to yours.”