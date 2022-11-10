Ozzy Osbourne Says ‘Unknown’ Actor Should Portray Him in Upcoming Biopic, Axes “Anyone Like Johnny Depp”

The Prince of Darkness has spoken.

In a recent conversation with Consequence, rocker Ozzy Osbourne explained it’s going to take more than any old Johnny Depp to portray him in a biopic about his life. Only a “relatively unknown” talent will do when it comes to capturing the heavy metal, bat-biting, wild man of Black Sabbath fame.

“I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp act as me,” he told the outlet. “[I’d] rather have someone who is relatively unknown.”

An Ozzy biographical drama, centering on his life with his wife Sharon, has been long-rumored. When the film was officially confirmed in 2020, it was revealed it will be “a lot more real” than other biopics before it.

Discussing the film its early stages, Sharon told Rolling Stone in a 2020 interview, “It’s not like any other story. It’s not like, ‘rock & roll, crazy, and now I’m a granddad.’ It’s so much more than that.”

She continued, “I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to. You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

She singled out the 2018 Queen biographical smash hit, Bohemian Rhapsody, as an example, calling it a “Hallmark movie.”

“It was squeaky clean,” she explained. “It was, ‘Those songs will live forever,’ and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.

“Our film will be a lot more real,” she added. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean, and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images