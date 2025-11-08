Ozzy Osbourne Singing Along to the Rock Hall’s Prince of Darkness Tribute Is a Core Memory That Will Stick With Me Forever

Another class of musicians are preparing to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 8), the institution welcomes an elite class including Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes, Outkast, and Soundgarden. Just last October, the Hall of Fame celebrated the legacy of heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne, who earned a solo bid after being inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006. Sadly, the “No More Tears” hitmaker died just nine months later at age 76, 17 days after his much-heralded final hometown bow with Black Sabbath. Today, we’re remembering Jelly Roll’s epic homage to the Prince of Darkness.

Jelly Roll, Zakk Wylde Honored Ozzy With “Mama, I’m Coming Home” Performance

Although Parkinson’s disease had long robbed him of his ability to stand, Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t missing his second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The “Crazy Train” singer watched from an onstage throne as a star-studded lineup including Billy Idol, longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

However, the highlight of the night came when Jelly Roll took the stage. Alongside Wylde, the Grammy nominee seemingly poured his entire soul into an electrifying performance of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

Off his 1991 studio album No More Tears, “Mama, I’m Coming Home” gave Ozzy his only solo Top 40 single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 28. He dedicated the timeless power ballad to his wife, Sharon, who never left his side even in the deepest throes of his substance use.

“I had been walking around with the melody in my head for a couple of years but never got a chance to finish it until I was working with Zakk on the No More Tears album,” Ozzy explained in the liner notes for his 1997 compilation, The Ozzman Cometh. “At that time Zakk and I were doing a lot of writing on the piano.”

What Did Ozzy Think of His Tribute?

Some diehard rockers may have balked at the notion of a country singer like Jelly Roll paying tribute to the Godfather of Heavy Metal. However, Ozzy was more than fine with it.

“Who doesn’t love Jelly Roll?” he told Rolling Stone ahead of the ceremony. “His voice is soulful, pure, and dirty. I’m so honored that someone would do this for me who I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting.”

The two would eventually cross paths, with Jelly Roll sharing a picture of himself and the Prince of Darkness on social media after Ozzy’s death.

“Forever grateful. Thank you for everything,” wrote the “Save Me” crooner.

