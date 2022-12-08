Paramore Share Second Look into Upcoming Album with “The News”

Paramore just dropped the latest glimpse into their long-teased, highly anticipated album, This Is Why.

Their new song, “The News,” is a song about just that – the news – and being bombarded by the seemingly inescapable 24-hours news cycle that dominates and dictates the everyday.

Every second, our collective heart breaks / All together, every single head shakes / Shut your eyes, but it won’t go away / Turn on, turn off the news, the band’s frontwoman, Hayley Williams, sings in the song’s fiery chorus.

“’The News’ is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start,” Williams explained in a press release. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.”

She further described the message behind the track. “Lyrically, it probably explains itself,” she continued. “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

“The News” arrives with a horror movie-esque music video in tow, where a white-eyed Williams meets a bloody-mouthed version of herself. Check it out, below.

Paramore’s upcoming sixth album, the band’s first since 2017’s After Laughter, will feature “The News” along with the previously released title track. This Is Why is set to arrive on February 10.

Paramore will launch the album into the world with a celebratory show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry House before kicking off an extensive tour in support of the release next spring. Beginning in early March, the headlining trek will see the band take on arenas throughout South America, the U.K, the U.S., and Canada.

Photo by Elke / Courtesy of The Oriel