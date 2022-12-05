Paramore Announce Grand Ole Opry House Album Release Show

Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House will serve as the launch pad for Paramore’s long-awaited new album.

The pop punk band will rock the legendary music venue on February 6 in celebration of their sixth album, and first studio release in over five years. This Is Why is set to drop on February 10.

The Opry show will see the band supported by Louis Prince. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now until Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 10 p.m. CT, HERE. Pre-sale starts on Thursday (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. CT, while general on-sale begins on Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. CT.

After much teasing, the band unveiled the album’s title track in late September. “It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years,” the band’s frontwoman Hayley Williams shared in a statement upon the song’s release.

“You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.” Listen, below, for the first taste of their new album with “This is Why.”

The band recently revealed a snippet of the album’s second song with a post on TikTok. In the video post, a section of the unreleased song plays as a package is being prepped for mail. From the clip, it appears the next release will be titled “The News” and unveiled on December 8.

On the heels of their Opry show, Paramore will also perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest before embarking on a world tour in support of This Is Why. Kicking off in the spring of 2023, the headlining trek will see the band take on arenas throughout South America, the United Kingdom, and the United States and Canada. Bloc Party, Foals, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu will join the band in support of their North American leg.

May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center *x

May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *x

May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *x

Jun. 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *x

Jun. 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *x

Jun. 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse *x

Jun. 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *x

Jun. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *x

Jun. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *x

Jun. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena *x

Jun. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *x

Jun. 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *x

Jul. 6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +o

Jul. 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +o

Jul. 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center +o

Jul. 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +o

Jul. 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +o

Jul. 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +

Jul. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Jul. 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center +

Jul. 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +o

Jul. 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum +o

Jul. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena +o

Jul. 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center +o

Jul. 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center +o

Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center +o

* with Bloc Party

+ with Foals

o with The Linda Lindas

x with Genesis Owusu

