Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album ‘Never Enough’

After very casually revealing the release date of his next record to a fan earlier this year, Parker McCollum is back with more information surrounding the impending project.

The forthcoming album, Never Enough, is set for release on May 12 via MCA Nashville. As a preview of what the record will sound like, McCollum has shared a new song titled “I Ain’t Going Nowhere.” Co-written by McCollum – alongside Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose – the track sees the rising country star caught between life on the road and the call to be in one place with someone he loves.

“‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’ really is kind of a testament to where I’m at in my life right now,” McCollum shared in a statement. “I’ve spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all.

“Not to say I’m really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway,” he continued. “That was kind of the idea we were going with behind ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’.”

Check out the song below.

Prior to releasing “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” McCollum shared the lead single from the record “Handle On You.” The track has been steadily climbing the ranks in country radio and has amassed millions of streams. The bluesy “Stoned” is also set to feature on the record.

“It’s the same ole’ me: heartbreak, love songs, and everything going terribly wrong,” McCollum told American Songwriter last year. “I’ve tried to write about love going right but, it’s not as fun.”

“When I was recording this album, I tried to throw in a couple of different things. I just didn’t want to be pigeonholed into a certain sound or certain style,” he continued. “I give them 10 or 12 songs of what they expect and then one or two that come out of left field.”

Photo by Tyler Conrad / Courtesy True PR