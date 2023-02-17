Niall Horan Shares New Single “Heaven”

Niall Horan has shared a new single titled “Heaven.” The track is the first taster of what is to come on his impending third album, The Show.

The track sees the former One Direction member deal with societal pressures. Instead of succumbing, Horan gives thanks for what he does have in life – his own little slice of “Heaven.”

Heaven can’t hold a candle to / You’re made of something new / Let’s not get complicated / Let’s just enjoy the view, the lyrics read.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan explained of the track in a press statement. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.

“The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures,” he continued.

The rest of Horan’s third album will arrive on June 9. The record will act as the follow-up to Heartbreak Weather, released in 2020.

Horan posted details about the impending project on his Instagram earlier this week. “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album The Show will be released on June 9th. This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” he wrote.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much,” he continued. “It’s good to be back. Welcome to The Show.”

In addition to releasing the record, Horan is set to have a packed summer full of festival dates. His festival appearances will kick off on May 26 at Boston Calling. Elsewhere he is slated to perform at TRNSMT in Glasgow and Electric Picnic in his native Ireland. Find a full list of dates HERE.

In addition to his new musical pursuits, Horan will act as a judge on season 23 of The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images