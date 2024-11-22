Parker McCollum Opens up on His Close Friendship With Miranda Lambert and How She Calls Him on His B.S.

Parker McCollum and Miranda Lambert teamed up to sing “Troubadour” during the George Strait Tribute at this year’s CMA Awards. However, that wasn’t the first time the two Texans have worked together recently. McCollum also joined Lambert on “Santa Fe” from her most recent album Postcards from Texas. He was the only featured artist on the record. Their relationship goes beyond musical collaborations, though. The two top-tier artists have become friends.

McCollum spoke to People ahead of the CMA Awards earlier this week. During his brief red carpet conversation with the publication, he talked about his friendship with Lambert.

Parker McCollum on His Friendship with Miranda Lambert

During his chat with People, Parker McCollum shared some highlights from the year. He mentioned the record-breaking show he opened for George Strait at Kyle Field earlier this year and performing during the Strait tribute at the awards show. “I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time and getting to sing with her on the CMAs is a dream come true,” McCollum said of their tribute performance. “Doing ‘Santa Fe’ with Miranda Lambert on her album is another dream come true. I was writing down all the highlights of this year the other day and I love that,” he said. “I forgot so much happened this year.

“She’s a good friend of mine now, and she’ll call me out on my B.S.,” McCollum said of Lambert. “That’s when you know somebody’s your good friend,” he added.

In a previous interview, he shared a piece of advice that Lambert gave him. “One time, Miranda said, ‘You just need to slow down. You got what it takes to get there, but don’t try to get it all today.’ Which is probably exactly what I needed to hear and probably still do,” he said. “You can get caught up and lose your sense of patience at times. And so, for someone who’s a seasoned vet like she is and who has been around and done it on such a high level for so long, she knows what she’s talking about,” he added.

